Hart, Hesperia and Shelby all have had their district tournament upended by other schools' COVID-19 withdrawals, reported David Bossick from the Ludington Daily News Friday.
Pine River and Evart both withdrew from the tournament, which was scheduled to take place in Evart next week. That leaves four teams - the three Oceana schools and Mason County Central.
Because of that, the tournament has been rejiggered. Semifinal games will be played Tuesday night, which was originally scheduled to be the night of pre-district games. They'll be played at host sites and not in Evart.
Mason County Central, which advanced due to Evart's withdrawal, will travel to Shelby Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. tip-off. Hesperia, advancing over Pine River, will go on the road to face Hart at 7 p.m. that night.
The winner of the MCC/Shelby semifinal will then host the district finals game against Hesperia or Hart next Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m.