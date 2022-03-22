The county’s Division 3 basketball players gained postseason honors this month with the release of all-conference teams, highlighted by Oceana players being the top vote-getters in the West Michigan Conference for both the boys and girls teams.
On the girls’ side, league champion Hart and rival Shelby supplied the top vote-getters on the WMC team, as Addi Hovey and Kendall Zoulek tied for the top spot in the conference.
Hovey was one of four Pirates to receive all-WMC first team recognition. Aspen Boutell, Mariana VanAgtmael and Morgan Marvin were also voted to the all-conference team. Abby Hicks received honorable mention.
Zoulek led the league in scoring, with 14.9 points per game, and Hovey was third with 12.2 points per game. Each were strong on the boards as well, with Zoulek averaging 7.7 rebounds and Hovey averaging 7.4. VanAgtmael averaged in double digits in scoring too, with 10.1 points per game, and Boutell had 8.1 points per game and 3.1 assists per game. Marvin ranked outside the top 10 in scoring but like her teammates, contributed tenacious defense and athleticism to Hart’s WMC title run. She had 6.5 rebounds per game.
Also in girls basketball, Emmet Tinkham earned all-Central State Activities Association Silver first team honors, with Emma Joppich earning honorable mention. Tinkham was the centerpiece of Hesperia’s offense, and in fact attempted half of the team’s free throws during the season. Tinkham’s highlight performance was a 28-point effort in a win over Pentwater in January.
In boys basketball, Shelby’s Joseph Hayes joined Zoulek and Hovey in being the top vote-getter in the WMC. Hayes’ honor was no surprise after a dominant statistical season in which he easily led the league in scoring with 22.9 points per game. Hayes was also a consistent rebounder, averaging nearly nine per game, and filled the stat sheet with over two assists and two steals per night as well. He was at his best in the closest games, as evidenced by a 40-point explosion in a tough win over rival Hart early in the season in which he hit 16-of-18 free throws.
Tiger teammate Bishop Lee earned honorable mention in the WMC, posting 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Hart’s Wyatt Dean rounded out WMC honors in the county with honorable mention in the boys selections. Dean averaged 7.4 points per game and became a much more effective scorer as the season went along.
In the CSAA Silver, Hesperia’s Gabe Gould picked up all-conference first team honors, and Armando Escobedo gained honorable mention. The Panthers struggled for most of the season but showed promise at times and look forward to a better season next winter.