Hart and Hesperia each went 1-1 Thursday night at the Hesperia Tri. The Pirates beat Hesperia (25-11, 13-25, 15-10) but lost to Oakridge in a tough match (21-25, 25-18, 15-13), and the Panthers defeated Oakridge (25-19, 25-18).
Finley Kistler had 33 assists on the night for Hart (15-16-4), and Kloe Klotz led the defense with 19 digs. Addi Hovey had 16 kills. Audrey Aerts chipped in 10 digs.
For Hesperia (7-20), Lacey McCallum served well, with nine aces, and Emmet Tinkham posted a team-high nine kills. McCallum had 27 assists and 15 digs to lead in those categories as well. Emma Joppich chipped in 13 digs.