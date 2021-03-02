Hart announced Monday afternoon that it has hired Joe Tanis as head football coach. Tanis previously coached at Orchard View from 2012-18 and is still coaching at the school as an assistant on the boys basketball team. He also was an assistant at Wyoming this past season.
Tanis said he will be substitute teaching at Hart the remainder of the school year, and that "they're still working that out" for his potentially joining the teaching staff full-time next school year.
"I'm just really excited, and my family and I are really excited," Tanis said. "I think what makes any place special is the people. At the end of the day, that's what makes a place what it is. The people I've interacted with at the different levels of the administration are great, and I know one or two teachers in the building that are great people. Everyone I talked to says it's a really good place."
Hart athletic director Tim Hertzler said multiple candidates were considered and that Tanis stood out to the hiring group.
"After going through the process of interviewing multiple candidates, it became clear to everyone involved that Joe was the best fit for filling the position," Hertzler said in a press release. "Hart is excited to welcome Joe into Pirate nation and we look forward to creating a successful program that continues to build strong people who are ready for a lifetime of success."
Tanis is the third person to be Hart head coach since the summer. Rick Witteveen resigned as the Pirates' coach after four seasons at the helm when the MHSAA originally moved the 2020 football season to the spring. Eric Anderson then took the post when the season was restored to the fall, leading Hart to a 1-6 record before resigning due to time constraints.
Tanis' seven years as the Cardinals' coach yielded 19 wins, but he said his focus on a winning culture was something he and his staff felt they did well while there. The Pirates, who have not hired a head coach with previous experience in the top job in a long time, should benefit from that.
"There's a lot of things there that I can take away, and there's plenty of things I learned from those seven years that I can do better and different," Tanis said. "I think Hart will benefit from my previous failures and mistakes at Orchard View."
Hertzler said following Anderson's resignation that the school believes its football program is poised for success. Turnout has recently been solid, and the West Michigan Conference's plan to expand and split the league into two tiers for the 2022 season will enable the Pirates to compete against more schools closer to their own size. This in turn could draw more athletes to come out for the team.
Tanis said he plans to install a shotgun-based run-pass option offense this summer that hopefully could evolve as players grow more experienced in the system and different athletes enter the program. Building a leadership atmosphere and a weightlifting program will also be a focus of the off-season.
"Hopefully we can evolve it and take it in different directions," Tanis said. "We have to get a base in to help our kids be successful and give us an ability to run the football.
"The three biggest things are, getting the weightlifting program going for us, starting to do four-man workouts to get skill building and install our schemes, and working with our guys and providing leadership courses to build the leaders in our program we want."