MUSKEGON — The Hart Pirates again had no trouble Tuesday in the latest West Michigan Conference jamboree, held at Oakridge.
The Pirate girls had the top four finishers in the race, but this time it was Audrey Enns coming in second behind sister Alyson while Savannah Ackley finished third. Alyson Enns' winning time was 18:45.5, followed by Audrey's 18:58.9 and Ackley's 19:14.0. Lynae Ackley again finished fourth with a time of 20:27.4. Lauren VanderLaan was Hart's final scorer, coming in eighth place with a time of 21:51.6.
Hart's boys had six of the top nine finishers, including the first three. Alex Enns won the race with a time of 17:07.9, followed by Spencer VanderZwaag in second with a time of 17:26.3. Clayton Ackley finished third in a time of 17:46.6. Seth Ackley and Wyatt Dean took sixth and seventh respectively, with times of 18:06.9 and 18:19.1, and Noah Bosley placed ninth.
Shelby's boys team took sixth place in the race. Tanner Soelberg led the Tigers in 20th place with a time of 19:27.6 and was the top freshman in the race. Isaac Scouten took 36th in a time of 21:56.1. Also scoring were Slader Beyer (43rd, 24:33.8), Tommy Harvell (44th, 24:48.0) and Micah Frye (47th, 26:04.8).
Shelby's girls could not score. Finishers were Emma Soelberg in 11th place (22:21.7), Claire Peterson in 28th (25:42.3), Lindsey Trantham in 30th (26:08.9) and Jasmin Erickson in 38th (27:37.9).