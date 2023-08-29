FREMONT — Hart’s football team got off to a good start to the 2023 season with an 8-6 non-conference victory against Fremont at the Packers’ home field last Thursday night.
The Pirates (1-0) answered a first-quarter touchdown run with a score of its own. A successful two-point conversion was the difference.
In all, the Pirates had 151 yards of total offense, 140 of which came on the ground. Jose Andaverde had 62 yards on 13 carries. Eman Hertzler had two interceptions on defense.
Hart opens its home schedule Thursday night when it hosts White Cloud in another non-conference game. The Indians defeated Shelby, 13-12, in the season opener last week in White Cloud.