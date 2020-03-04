HART — In a game that felt destined for overtime almost from the get-go, Hart was able to come up with the biggest plays in the extra period and defeat rival Shelby in Wednesday's district semifinal, 42-41.
Pirates' forward Rylee Noggle made a hustle play to save a ball off a Shelby player and earn her team a key possession, and star Jayd Hovey made a putback basket with 33 seconds to go to make the difference.
For Noggle, it was emblematic of the dirty work she does every game down low for the Pirates, and it reminded coach Travis Rosema of a similar big play she had in last season's district semifinal win over White Cloud.
"Same situation, she had 17 rebounds and had a putback to put us up," Rosema said, recalling last year. "When Rylee's making plays, it helps us. It makes the difference for us."
For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal or buy our e-edition.