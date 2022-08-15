The Hart police department will host its annual Teaching, Educating and Mentoring (T.E.A.M.) golf outing at Oceana Golf Club Sunday, Sept. 25. Check-in time is 11 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start planned.
Hart PD hosting annual golf outing at Oceana GC Sept. 25
