KALAMAZOO — Hart had 10 wrestlers competing at Friday's Division 3 finals meet at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, and three of those Pirates earned all-state honors.
Leading the way for Hart was Mason Cantu, who took second place in Division 4 last year and grabbed a third-place finish at 145 pounds in D-3 this time around. Cantu won four of his five matches, with his only loss coming to the eventual state champion, top seed Casey Swiderski of Dundee. Cantu recorded a win by pin and a win by injury default, and his other two wins were one-point thrillers. He defeated Marco Moore by tiebreaker in the quarterfinals, 5-4, and edged Jacob Kasner of Algonac in the third-place match, 3-2.
Trayce Tate earned his second all-state award in as many years as a varsity wrestler, coming in fourth place at 119. Like Cantu, Tate's championship-bracket loss came to the eventual state champ, Kaden Chinavare of Dundee. Tate wrestled well in defeat, losing by an 8-2 score; he was the only one of Chinavare's four victims to keep him from scoring bonus points. Tate pinned Austin Solis of Gladstone in his next match after falling to Chinavare, then lost a one-pointer to Hunter Keller of Richmond, 5-4, in the third-place match.
Thomas Tanner was Hart's third all-state wrestler, placing eighth at 160. Tanner secured a bye in the first round and earned a pin for his other victory at the tournament. After dropping his consolation quarterfinal match to the #2 seed, Jacob Munger of Alma, Tanner moved to the seventh-place match, where he battled for six minutes against Gavin Resk of Richmond before falling by tiebreaker, 5-3.
Two of Hart's other state finals competitors reached the blood round before their seasons ended. Leo Guadarrama earned a close decision over Trevin Eggleston of Napoleon, 3-1, to reach the blood round at 189 before falling short. Spencer VanderZwaag also earned one win at the finals, a decision, before being eliminated.
Pirates to wrestle at state with 0-2 records included Bryce Jorissen, Trenton Swihart, Austin Martinez, Chance Alvesteffer and Braeden Carskadon.
An attempt to reach Hart coach Brad Altland for comment had not been successful at press time.