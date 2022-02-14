Hart had a strong day Saturday at the Division 3 individual district meet at Orchard View, qualifying eight athletes to the regionals. Shelby sent four wrestlers to the regional meet.
The Pirates had a pair of district champions; Trayce Tate won the title at 119 pounds and Mason Cantu took the top spot at 145. Both came in as #1 seeds and lived up to their billing.
Tate dominated the bracket in three matches, scoring a technical fall in the quarterfinals, a 16-3 major decision in the semifinals and a pin in the championship match. Cantu was equally impressive. Due to the size of the bracket, Cantu only had to wrestle twice, but he pinned both of his opponents.
Three Pirates were runners-up: Zane Thomas at 160, Leo Guadarrama at 215 and Ivan Lara at 285. Thomas went 3-1 scoring all three of his wins by pin, before bowing out by injury default in the finals. Guadarrama and Lara each lost hard-fought finals matches by a point to take second; Guadarrama fell 5-4 to Comstock Park's James Pefley and Lara lost 1-0 to Kent City's Logan McVicker. Guadarrama won two pin victories on the day and Lara scored a pin and a decision.
Ty Thomas and Alex Hicks took third place at 125 and 160 respectively. Tate won by injury default in his first match and, after a semifinal defeat, won by pin and by major decision in the consolation bracket. Hicks went 4-1 and won all his victories by pin.
Uriel Vilches-Mendoza was Hart's eighth qualifier, placing fourth at 140. Vilches-Mendoza went 2-2 and earned both his wins by pin.
Travis Boughan led Shelby regional qualifiers with a second-place finish at 189. Boughan knocked off top seed Jon Ponce of Hart in the semifinals by a 3-1 margin to secure his place at regionals and also won a match by major decision.
Nick Cano placed third for Shelby at 103, winning two decisions and a pin on the day. Preston Priese and Cade Clement took fourth place at 119 and 152 respectively; Priese won twice by pin and once by injury default, and Clement scored a pin and two decisions, including a hard-fought 3-2 battle against Hart's Guillermo Ortega in the blood round.
Pirates to reach the blood round before falling short were Emmanuel Ortega at 103; Nick Sawdy at 130; Guillermo Ortega at 152; and Ponce at 189. For Shelby, Zac Griffes (119), Imylio Cortes (140) and Sebastian Melchor (171) bowed out in the blood round.