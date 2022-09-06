HART — Ties are the bane of any coach’s existence, but for Hart and Joe Gilbert, Wednesday’s 2-2 finish against Montague likely resulted in a sigh of relief.

“In the first half, we did not play the brand of soccer that we decided we wanted to play,” Gilbert said. “We played old Hart soccer that we decided wasn’t going to be good enough anymore. That’s a big disappointment for these guys.”

The first half for the Pirates was muddled with miscommunication and what Gilbert described as “selfish” play. Hart often attempted fancy footwork with the ball rather than the ball movement that their coach would have preferred.

Ten minutes into the match, Montague found the net as Wildcat sophomore Lucas Husband charged the left side and avoided Pirate keeper Kyan Clark for an easy shot to put his team up 1-0.

Nearly six minutes later, Hart senior Guillermo Ortega sent a lofted ball from the right corner to a crowd of bodies in the middle. Freshman Adrian Belmares promptly struck the ball with a header and watched it roll into the net.

Ortega was masterful in his control of the ball, but as Gilbert noted, holding the ball is not what will win his team games.

“I have nine seniors and the fact that they haven’t figured out how to communicate yet is completely on them,” Gilbert said. “ They need to figure out how to do that. We have talked over and over about passing and moving the ball and not doing that is exactly what killed us in the first half.”

Montague added one more goal to round out the first 30 minutes of play, slicing through Hart’s defense before ultimately leaving the scoreboard reading 2-1 in their favor before the break.

The second half was extremely slow moving, with each team fighting for possession of the ball and neither showing much promise offensively. That is until the final four minutes of the game where a strange sequence fell in favor of the Pirates.

With the ball deep into Wildcat territory, Montague’s Rylee Onstott attempted a header to clear the keeper’s box. Instead, the ball bounced out in front of the net and Hart sophomore Adan Cruz was able to find the twine to even the score at 2-2.

“Adan has eight goal involvements in five games and he’s only a sophomore,” Gilbert said. “On that one, the ball just happened to bounce out to him and he took a great shot and dipped it into the side netting. I’m glad he’s taking his shots now because next year he’s going to have a much larger role.”

Gilbert was not happy about the tie, but something he was even more passionate about was his dissatisfaction in the way the West Michigan Conference has shaken out in 2022.

“I think this is the dumbest thing ever,” Gilbert said. “Making the conference this big and adding two Division II opponents is annoying for me as a coach. I’m trying to build a program where I had to set dynamite to the foundation and having to play with these larger schools who have greater opportunities than we do in Oceana County is frustrating.”

The Pirates moved to 2-2-1 with the tie and 0-1-1 in early conference action.