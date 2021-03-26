SHELBY — Hart romped past Mason County Central Friday night, 51-29, to earn its third consecutive district title.
Hart will next face Beaverton in Monday's regional semifinal game, to be played at Glen Lake.
The Pirates jumped ahead quickly, leading MCC by 10 after a quarter, 17-7, thanks to six early points by Aspen Boutell. Hart's offense continued to play strong basketball throughout the game, only pausing to once again play keep-away when MCC switched to a zone defense in the third quarter.
Hart was impressive defensively, allowing only three points in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Jayd Hovey led Hart with 14 points and five assists, and Rylee Noggle had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Boutell scored 11 points.
HART (51) Noggle 3 3-10 10, VanderLaan 1 0-0 2, Swihart 0 2-2 2, Marvin 1 1-2 3, Hicks 0 1-2 1, VanAgtmael 3 0-2 8, Hovey 6 1-2 14, Boutell 3 2-4 11. Totals 17 11-24 51.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (29) Quigley 3 0-2 9, Banks 1 0-0 2, Tyron 3 3-6 10, Lyon 0 1-3 1, Wiese 0 2-2 2, Nelson 2 1-2 5. Totals 9 7-15 29.
Hart.............17 14 7 14 — 51
Mason Co.... 7 10 3 9 — 29
Three-point goals — Hart 6 (Boutell 2, VanAgtmael 2, Hovey, Noggle), Mason Co. Central 4 (Quigley 3, Tyron). Total fouls — Hart 19, Mason Co. Central 22. Fouled out — Quigley.