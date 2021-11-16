Several Hart runners competed at the Midwest Meet of Champions Saturday in Shepherd, racing for Team Michigan in the Elite team race.
Jessica Jazwinski topped Hart’s finishers, coming in fifth place in the girls’ race with a time of 17:57.8. Audrey Enns was 16th (18:24.9) and Alyson Enns was 25th (18:37.5).
In the boys’ race, Clayton Ackley finished 71st and had a time of 16:39.5. Seth Ackley competed in the Elite open race and was 64th, setting a new personal best of 17:15.9.
In a sign of what’s to come for Hart cross, seventh-grader Bobby Jazwinski ran in an all-comers race and had a personal best time of 17:27.7. In addition, Pirates’ assistant track coach Austin Enns ran a time of 17:15.3 in the same race.