HART – It may be a foregone conclusion that Hart’s boys basketball team will finish the season unbeaten with their case becoming even stronger after a 67-48 win over Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday. Just don’t tell Hart head coach Nick Bronsema that.

“We don’t have goals. We just want to give our best effort and play as a team,” Bronsema said. “We’re grateful that we have such a nice record, but we understand that there’s reasons why you win. If we stick to that, rather than thinking about the record, we’re going to finish strong. We just want to play our hardest and hopefully come out on top.”

The Pirates sure played hard when the Warriors came to town and it all started with a spark plug first quarter performance from senior Diego Escamilla. Escamilla (13 points) went on a tear, scoring 11 points in the opening period and poking balls loose from the opponent that often turned into assists the other way.

With a complementary performance from Wyatt Dean (11 points) in the same quarter, Hart had built themselves out to a 20-11 lead.

“It’s nice to see a great kid like Diego start hitting his shots. He did it last game too and showed some competitive fire,” Bronsema said. “He followed that up tonight and did an excellent job. I’m really proud of him.”

The second quarter became the Parker Hovey show for Hart as the senior picked up his game after scoring just 2 points prior. Hovey (23 points) scored 8 in the second quarter along with 5 points added from Blake Weirich (11 points). That was enough to cruise the Pirates into halftime with a double-digit lead, owning a 36-20 advantage.

Hovey came out of the lockers even fresher than before, scoring five quick points. A combination of Hovey and Dean built Hart out to a 61-34 lead by the end of that period. The highlight of the game came not from a stretch of scoring from Hovey, but from the moment he rose to the rim and threw down a one handed dunk.

“As a coach, you want to say you don’t take things for granted, but you do kind of when you have a kid like Parker who is basically a coach out there,” Bronsema said. “He runs the offense efficiently and understands matchups. He’s a really unselfish player who could be even more selfish. He deserves everything he’s getting.”

With the fourth quarter set to begin, there was no chance the Warriors would be able to climb back into contention. That allowed Bronsema to put some bench players in for that stretch. Hovey played a limited role before being pulled out, but it was players like Easton VanderZwaag that had their number called.

In the end, it was a big win for the Pirates as they rolled to a 16-0 overall record. With large conference matchups still to come, Hart will turn their attention to the likes of North Muskegon and Mason County Central – two teams that likely pose the only threat to Hart’s unblemished record.