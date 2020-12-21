HART — Hart runners Savannah Ackley and Layla Creed held a signing ceremony Thursday at First Baptist Church to celebrate their college choices. Savannah Ackley will join her older sister Alayna, and her cousin Abe Enns, at Cedarville University, while Creed signed to Ferris State University. Both compete at the NCAA Division II level.
Fellow Pirate, and Savannah's cousin, Lynae Ackley has decided to attend Taylor University in Indiana to run as well, but did not have a ceremony Thursday. One may be held at a later date.
Ackley, who also considered Cornerstone University and Hillsdale College, among others, said she is excited for the new challenge and looks forward to sharing a team with her sister again.
"It's really exciting," Ackley said. "I was a little nervous about it, just because it's something new, but I'm definitely looking forward to unknown new chapters.
"I think it's definitely helpful, knowing your family is there. It's a lot more comforting, having someone you know there that you know will have your back."
Savannah joked that since she ran faster than Alayna in their final cross-country race as Hart teammates (the 2017 state finals, when Savannah was a freshman), that Alayna would want revenge.
"I'm definitely looking forward to running with her and (us) pushing each other and the team," Ackley said.
The Ackley parents, Calvin and Amy, are veterans of this process now after sending Alayna to Cedarville and their second child Adelyn to Liberty University, and Savannah said she consulted with them on their long car rides to make college visits over the past year and make her ultimate decision.
"It was definitely helpful having them mentor me," Ackley said.
For Creed, her inking with Ferris is a mark of the strength of the Pirates' program. Creed ran behind Savannah, Lynae and the Enns sisters, Audrey and Alyson, this year, but still received her share of attention. She said she also heard from Northern Michigan, Davenport, and area community colleges before deciding on Ferris State.
Creed said she did not necessarily plan on running in college, but found in Ferris a welcoming team atmosphere like the one she will leave behind in Hart, and that swayed her in the direction of running in college.
"Oone of the things that made me want to (run) is how the coach was," Creed said, referring to Bulldog coach Jared Kelsh. "He was a lot nicer than most of the coaches I've met before, and he made me feel like that it was somewhere I wanted to be. And they have the (academic) program I want to go into. My sister (Tristyn) goes there, so it will feel like home, too."
There will be an adjustment for Creed, too, not being surrounded by Ackleys and moving into the more grueling world of college sports, but she said she's already discussed the new practice schedule with Kelsh and is prepared for it.
"I think I really just have to prioritize what I need to," Creed said. "They take breaks on Wednesdays, and they run every day except that. It might be the same, but it'll be different not having the Ackleys and stuff to help push me. In practice, if they're not feeling good that day, they'll run in front of us and push us. It's something I'm going to miss, being in college."
The thing Creed said she is most looking forward to about running at Ferris is leaving home and traveling to out of state meets. She added that competing in indoor track and field, something she hasn't previously done, is also an exciting thought, as is making new friends. Creed's aunt, Brooke Barker, ran at Central Michigan, and Creed said her aunt remains close with many of her old Chippewa teammates, something she's excited to discover for herself at Ferris State.