MONTAGUE — Hart and Shelby were unable to extend their seasons Wednesday, placing 13th and 17th respectively in a loaded field at the Division 3 regional tournament in Montague.
The Pirates shot a team score of 392, and the Tigers posted a 437.
Chance Alvesteffer and Jake VanderWilk had the county's top performances for Hart, with Alvesteffer shooting a 92 and VanderWilk a 93. Also for Hart, Ben Lipps posted a 102 and Kohen Porter had a 105.
The regional round was the final high school golf performance for all four Pirates, as each are graduating seniors.
For Shelby, Blake Eitniear managed a 95. Carson Claeys and Mason Garcia each shot a 104, and Lizzie Stong rounded out Tiger players with a 134. Eitniear and Stong are seniors and concluded their careers at the regionals.