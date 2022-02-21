Hart and Shelby combined to qualify six wrestlers to state at Saturday's individual regional tournament at Tri-County, including champs Trayce Tate and Mason Cantu.
Tate and Cantu, who won the championships at 119 and 145 pounds respectively, also won district titles the previous weekend.
Tate, who improved to 37-4 with his title, dominated his first two matches of the tournament, earning a technical fall win and a win by injury default. He then faced undefeated Bryson Hernandez of Clare in the finals, and the two wrestled a spirited match with Tate coming out on top 3-1.
Cantu moved to 44-1 this season with his championship, and like Tate he won a very close match in the finals. He defeated Grand Rapids West Catholic's Cole Karasinski in the title match by a 4-3 margin. He easily won his first two matches, scoring a technical fall and a pin.
Leo Guadarrama was Hart's third finalist, taking second place at 215 to move to 44-2 on the season; his only two losses have been in the district and regional finals. He won a major decision in round one and edged Ethan Schmid of Belding 5-4 by tiebreaker in the semifinals before going to overtime with Alma's Adam Garcia in the championship match. He lost that thriller 4-3.
Zane Thomas made it four Hart qualifiers by placing fourth at 160. Thomas went 2-2 on the day, edging Matthew Novak of Durand 2-0 in the blood-round match.
Hart also had two wrestlers reach the blood round before falling just short of state qualification. Ty Thomas, at 125, won his first match to reach the semifinals but was unable to get his second win. Heavyweight Ivan Lara lost a 3-2 thriller to Clare's James Bouchey in his first-round match, then advanced to the blood round before falling short.
Uriel Vilches-Mendoza and Alex Hicks, at 140 and 165 respectively, ended their individual seasons with 0-2 records at the regional meet.
Shelby had two state qualifiers out of the regional meet, both taking fourth place: Nick Cano at 103 and Travis Boughan at 189.
Cano earned his spot at state in dramatic fashion, defeating Montague's Jimmy Thommen 6-4 in overtime in the blood-round match. He also earned a major decision win on his way to a 2-2 record.
Boughan received a bye in his first-round regional match and in the consolation bracket, he scored a pin victory in the blood round to secure state finalist honors.
"Nick and Travis both wrestled very well this weekend," Shelby coach Dustin Dean said. "Travis wrestled a very controlled match in his blood round. Both Nick and Travis are peaking at the right time. We have almost two weeks to fine tune areas that need to improve. These two young men have worked very hard this season and will continue to do so."
Cade Clement reached the blood round at 152 but was unable to reach the state finals, and Preston Priese went 0-2 at 119 to end his season.