Shelby and Hart played a close doubleheader Thursday in Hart, with each team coming away with one win. The Pirates took game one 6-4 before Shelby rallied to win a dramatic nightcap in walk-off fashion, 11-10.
In the opening game, the Pirates (3-4, 1-3 West Michigan Conference) broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run fourth inning, and Shelby responded with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Tigers couldn't get any closer from there.
Skylar Smith had a big offensive game for Hart, getting two hits and driving in three runs. Kaylynn Clark paced the Tigers with three hits. Finley Kistler outdueled Daphne Clark in the circle, striking out seven and allowing six hits and two walks. Daphne helped her own cause with a double and fanned three batters, also allowing six hits.
The Tigers (2-7, 2-2 WMC) took advantage of several key Hart miscues in the nightcap to score seven runs in the final two innings and come away with the victory. Genessa Girard delivered the winning hit, a run-scoring single.
The Pirates had seven errors in the game, but Shelby's offense pounded out a dozen-plus hits. Kaylynn Clark led the way with four hits and four RBI, and Daphne Clark and Alissa Coulter each had three hits. Kendall Zoulek got two hits and drove in a pair of runs and Jackie Hammerle also had two hits. Daphne Clark picked up the win, striking out three.
The Pirates only got five hits in the game but built a lead with patience, drawing a slew of walks. Audry Swihart was issued three bases on balls, and Kloe Klotz and Morgan Marvin each drew two walks. Klotz also got a hit in the game. Kistler pitched five solid innings, striking out six.