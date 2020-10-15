REED CITY — Hart rallied from an early deficit Wednesday night to beat Reed City, 5-2, and advance to the district semifinals.
The Pirates allowed two early goals, but dominated the final 70 minutes of play with five unanswered scores of their own.
Rigo Rangel scored the tying and go-ahead goals for the Pirates, with Tony Rayo and Hector Perez recording assists. Justin Reyes got Hart on the board with an assist from keeper Kyan Clark.
Hart went through a scoring drought after Rangel's second goal, but pushed in two more goals late in the game, with Jesse Rodriguez and Delfino Hernandez each scoring within 30 seconds of one another.
"The defense did a great job denying Reed City good opportunities after the initial 10 minutes," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said.