Hart held Reed City scoreless for the first 35 minutes of Thursday's road game, but a late Coyotes' burst led to a 6-0 defeat.
Reed City snuck through the Hart defense for a goal with five minutes to play in the first half, and the Pirates (0-2) struggled to recover from that setback, allowing two more goals before halftime. Reed City added three second-half goals.
Hart had stretches of solid play throughout the game, creating a handful of scoring chances, but couldn't find the net. Julia Greiner and Sandy Salgado had competitive shot attempts in the game, and Devyn Adams and Athena Thocher combined on one scoring chance that fell just short.