BIG RAPIDS — Hart's season came to an end Tuesday night in Big Rapids, as the Pirates dropped a close 2-0 decision to the top-seeded Cardinals.
Big Rapids had one goal in each half of the game, but the Pirate defense performed extremely well, coach Joe Gilbert said, allowing only three total shots on goal. Jesus Otero, Juan Sarabia and Hector Perez anchored the Hart back end.
On offense, Rigo Rangel had three shots on goal and Tony Rayo had two. Gilbert credited Delfino Hernandez with pressuring the Cardinal defense.
"The Pirates showed tremendous ball control and much improved passing on a turf field which has been a struggle through the season," Gilbert said.
Hart ended the season at 4-10-2 and will graduate five seniors. Two of those five, Rangel and Sarabia, started every game they played in high school.