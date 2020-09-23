HART — After over two years of frustration, the Hart Pirates broke through and won a West Michigan Conference game Wednesday, edging Montague 1-0 behind great defense.
Hart had last won a league game on Sept. 4, 2018, also against Montague, by a 9-2 score.
The lone goal of the game came with just under 17 minutes to go, off the right foot of Rigo Rangel. Rangel took a free kick from just outside the box and connected for a perfectly placed goal that proved to be the difference.
"I had no doubt in my mind that when I told Rigo to take the shot, he was going to capitalize," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said.
However, the key to the game was the Pirates' defense, which has been mostly strong all season. Hart tweaked its defensive formation with the aim of forcing the action against the Montague offense, especially Brenden Mahoney, the Wildcats' top scorer.
"We knew if we could deny their balls forward, or make them not be quality chances, we'd have a shot to shut them down offensively," Gilbert said. "We were trying to deny the balls forward for them to try to negate their chances. They still got some chances, that if they would've finished, this game could've gone the other way."
However, those chances didn't connect, and keeper Kyan Clark was a big reason. Clark has been a rock in goal and made a few clutch saves again Wednesday, hanging onto the ball amidst heavy traffic at one point to keep the Wildcats out of the net.
Gilbert said Clark, who's now in his second year as the starting keeper, has grown exponentially, especially in his confidence.
"The kid brims confidence now," Gilbert said. "He has that season under his belt of varsity play. He's been working really hard off-season in other sports, getting dirty. In practice, he's such a positive force, and after games, such a positive force."
The two teams were about even in terms of scoring chances in the game, with Montague holding a 19-13 edge in shots on goal, but the Pirates started creating more chances as the game wore on. It wasn't until Rangel was awarded the free kick, though, that they broke through. Gilbert said the team needs to work on its attacking offense, specifically moving the ball more.
However, on this day, all was well. The Pirates' prior two league games were each one-goal losses, to Oakridge and Ravenna, and finally winning one of the close ones should boost the team.
"They belong here in the conference, and they're not a team everyone's going to walk over anymore," Gilbert said. "It's a huge confidence booster for the guys."