HART — Hart closed West Michigan Conference play with a flourish Thursday, defeating Mason County Central 6-1.
The Pirates, coach Joe Gilbert said, came in extra motivated because two years ago, MCC placed higher than Hart in the league due to a "weird interpretation of rules". Hart played like it, scoring early and often.
Sydney Goodrich scored the game's first goal on an assist by Julia Greiner, and from there Sandy Salgado took over the offense, scoring four Pirate goals. Greiner, who also had three assists in the game, scored one herself. Liszet Hernandez and Kitrena Peters each had an assist.
Gilbert credited Peters and Marissa Goodrich with outstanding passing and defense, respectively, in the win.