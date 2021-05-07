RAVENNA — Hart continues to show signs of improvement, as in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Ravenna.
The teams had played just a couple of weeks prior, at Hart's home tournament, and the Pirates lost that game 5-0. This time, Hart created eight scoring chances for itself, even though it only capitalized on one.
"It is amazing how much this young Pirate team has grown over the course of the season and should continue to improve for years to come," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said.
Liszet Hernandez scored Hart's lone goal on an assist by Julia Greiner.
Pirates' keeper Maricruz Andaverde had a solid game, making 14 saves.
"Freshmen Sweeper Marissa Goodrich was named Woman of the Match for a impressive performance on the back line," Gilbert said. "Marissa has figured out how to control her line and where to look to play the ball to once she receives it."