Hart played a hard-fought game at home Thursday against West Michigan Conference foe Ravenna, but fell short 2-1.
The Pirates (2-10-2, 1-5 WMC) evened the score after an early Ravenna goal when Julia Greiner fired a shot from about 20 yards that found the net. Devyn Adams got the assist. Hart didn't allow a shot the rest of the first half, but Ravenna was able to push in a score in the second to win the game.
Coach Joe Gilbert said Yamiille Zarraga led a strong defensive effort. Maricruz Andaverde had five saves in goal.