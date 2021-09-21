RAVENNA — Hart earned its first road West Michigan Conference win in over four years Monday night, defeating Ravenna 5-2 in an impressive performance.
The win gave Hart its fifth win of the season, surpassing last year's total of four.
The Pirates controlled the game throughout, keeping Ravenna in its defensive zone for the bulk of the second half especially.
Hart (5-5-2, 1-3 WMC) scored its goals in bunches, striking first 15 minutes into the game on its eighth goal this year on a header. Isaac Rodriguez scored the goal on a Tony Rayo assist. The Pirates added another goal moments later when Rodriguez assisted Gian Luca on a give-and-go play.
In the second half, Rodriguez and Luca each scored their second goals of the day, sandwiching the first varsity goal for Hector Navarro, a putback shot after Guillermo Ortega hit the post.
Kyan Clark made six saves in goal to help the Pirates to victory.