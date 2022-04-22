Hart earned its first shutout win in three years Thursday, blanking Mason County Central 1-0 in West Michigan Conference action in a dominant defensive effort.
The game, originally set for MCC's field, was moved to Hart.
Hart (1-5-1, 1-2 WMC) did not allow a shot on goal in the shutout, and coach Joe Gilbert said MCC only reached Hart's side of the field three times. However, the Spartan defense did manage to turn back 12 of the Pirates' 13 shots on goal.
Brianna Arjona earned the only goal of the game on a crossing pass from Cristelia Rangel.
"The Pirates dominated possession and moved the ball at will across the field," Gilbert said.