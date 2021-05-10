HART — Hart's season-long improvement paid big dividends Friday night, as the Pirates finally earned their first win of the season by beating Benzie Central 2-1.
All the scoring in the game occurred in the second half. Hart had the game's first two goals, both by Sandy Salgado. Maricruz Andaverde, playing defense instead of her normal keeper position with Hart shorthanded, assisted Salgado's first goal with a great pass down the sideline with 20 minutes to play in the game, and Julia Greiner earning the assist on the second goal.
Benzie came back with a goal late in the contest, but Hart hung on for the victory.
Hart's defense played a strong game throughout, led by senior Alex Wolfe. The Pirates didn't allow any shots on goal in the first half. Anngelena Karas was strong in goal, and Crystal Lara was voted team player of the game for her defense. Liszet Hernandez, Cristelia Rangel, Sydney Goodrich and Marissa Goodrich were also shouted out for their efforts.
"This young Pirates squad has come a long way since it lost its opener to Manistee and most of the girls have two more years of playing together," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said.