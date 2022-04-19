HART — Despite near-freezing temperatures Monday afternoon, Hart coach Joe Gilbert said the conditions for the Pirates 1-1 tie with Potter's House were the best of any of his team's four games so far.
"This was nothing new," Gilbert said. "This was probably the best conditions we've had all season: Just a little snow, not raining and no wind."
The game also yielded the Pirates' most complete effort of the season, as they largely succeeded in keeping the Pumas away from the goal the rest of the way after giving up a goal in the first moments of the game.
A lot of the credit for that went to sophomore sweeper Sydney Goodrich, whom Gilbert said drew praise from Pumas' coach Tom Boorsma for her work clearing the ball from the defensive zone.
"Tremendous," Gilbert said of Goodrich's play. "For being all of maybe 5-1.5, she stands very tall back there and is an absolute anchor for our defense. She helps coach up the younger players, and I think having a fast stopper in front of her in Kailey Edenburn as a freshman, that pairing is going to be fantastic moving forward the next couple of years."
With strong defense behind them, the Hart midfielders and forwards were able to take a bigger role in Monday's action. Although the Pirates (0-3-1) struggled to convert those efforts into extended scoring chances, they got a helper from Cristelia Rangel when she took a free kick and launched a perfect lob shot that sailed over the Potter's House keeper and into the net for the tying goal with 26:22 to go in the game.
Oddly enough, Gilbert wasn't present for that goal as he had to go to a school board meeting during the game, but he was not surprised at all to hear that Rangel, the younger sister of former boys star Rigo, had been responsible for the goal.
"She just has that technique with the ball," Gilbert said. "She knows exactly how to hit it to get it where she wants. When I came back and they told me Cristelia had scored off a free kick, I said, 'Well, like brother, like younger sister.'"
The Pirates spread the ball around effectively throughout the game, which Gilbert said was a big step forward for the team.
"They're finally starting to realize one person can't do it all, and we have to play as a team," Gilbert said. "That's the only way we're going to get results."