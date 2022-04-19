Hart dropped a 7-1 decision to West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge Tuesday evening, playing once again in frigid temperatures.
The Pirates (0-4-1, 0-2 WMC) took heart in improving from last season's meeting between the teams, a mercy-rule win by the Eagles. Coach Joe Gilbert said his team drew praise from the game officials for their improvement and positive attitude throughout the game.
"The team is coming together and keeping results much closer than last season," Gilbert said.
Oakridge scored quickly in the game on a long ball from near midfield, stunning the hosts. Later in the half, Sandy Salgado scored Hart's lone goal of the game with an assist from Devyn Adams. Cristelia Rangel set up the play with a pass to Adams, who found Salgado with a well-placed pass around the defense.
Gilbert said Hart played a very good second half offensively, with impressive passing, but Oakridge's defense turned back the Pirates' scoring chances.