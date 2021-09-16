HART — Hart narrowly missed what might end up being its final chance to take down Whitehall Wednesday afternoon, as the Vikings rallied to knock off the Pirates 2-1.
According to Hart coach Joe Gilbert's own research, the Pirates have never beaten Whitehall. With the West Michigan Conference realigning - and sending Hart and Whitehall to different divisions - next year, it's unknown what the future of the series holds.
That's what made it sting all the more that the Vikings erased Hart's early lead and held off the Pirates' final surge.
"We were really looking to win this game," Gilbert said. "We were really looking for it, but that's why you play the game."
Hart (3-4-2, 0-2 WMC) scored first when Isaac Rodriguez launched a long shot that sailed over the Whitehall keeper's head and into the goal. That was just six minutes into the game.
The Pirates held that lead for 13 minutes, but suffered a stroke of bad luck when Whitehall's Connor Reid fired a shot at Hart keeper Kyan Clark and the ball snuck between his legs and into the net to tie the score. Clark was upset about the play, but Gilbert supported his keeper.
"There's still no one I'd rather have in goal besides Kyan Clark," Gilbert said. "That kid has made huge strides forward every year and he's only going to get better. I'm hoping colleges are looking at him."
The teams were deadlocked at one through halftime, but 10 minutes after the half, Whitehall scored again when Reid came up with the ball in traffic and pushed it into the net.
The game was evenly played for the most part, with each team getting its share of chances to score. The Pirates made a strong push late in the game to try to score, but were unable to get a clear look at the net.
Gilbert said his team played hard, but is still working on playing with a lead and playing against teams it can out-talent.
"We haven't been a program where we know how to be in a position where we're ahead," Gilbert said. "It's figuring that out. Figuring out how to play teams that we're better than. We haven't quite figured that out yet, how to have that killer winning instinct. We're not young, but that's not something our guys haven't had in a long time."
However, he credited the Pirates with their efforts to tie the game down the stretch.
"At the end of the game, that's what I want," Gilbert said. "I want them putting the ball forward and asking questions of the opposing defense. Whitehall came up with answers today."
The loss was another in a string of Hart putting up strong, if unsuccessful, efforts against the WMC's best. The Pirates battled hard against North Muskegon and Oakridge earlier in the season.
"We struggle on turf, but we gave (Oakridge) a heck of a game when they were faster than us," Gilbert said. "We're going to look to keep doing that. We have the other half of the table now where we have to focus on Montague. That's going to be a tough game. But the other ones have to be ours to win and we have to have that mentality."