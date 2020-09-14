WHITEHALL — Hart dropped an 8-0 decision Monday at Whitehall, dropping to 0-2 on the season and 0-2 in the West Michigan Conference.
However, Pirates' coach Joe Gilbert saw a lot to like, chiefly his team's ability to take care of the ball.
"In the previous game against Oakridge, there were 19 turnovers in the first half, compared to 16 turnovers in the almost total game against Whitehall," Gilbert said.
Pirates' keeper Kyan Clark made 14 saves, and Bryce Jorissen had a great scoring opportunity that was turned away by Whitehall's keeper.
"Though the score doesn’t show it, the Pirates had an improved (showing) against a tougher opponent from last week," Gilbert said.