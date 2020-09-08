Hart hopes to make the uphill climb needed to compete in the West Michigan Conference, but if the Pirates are able to do it this year, new faces will have to have a lot to say about it.
Hart lost many top players, including versatile back-end player David Knobel, heady Mike Herrera, and all but one of its starting defensive unit. The Pirates also have a new head coach, as assistant Joe Gilbert has been elevated to the head job, which he also holds in the girls soccer program.
The Pirates do have some ammunition to start the season, with three fourth-year varsity players to lead the way. Rigo Rangel, Ian Mesler and Juan Sarabia each bring a different skill set to the team, Gilbert said.
Mesler is the scorer, and was in fact the only Hart player to score a goal in WMC play last season. He’s a strong, athletic front-line player and is capable of playing with pace. Rangel, Gilbert said, “is one of the most intelligent soccer minds to come through Hart and brings tremendous control in the midfield”. He’s spent the off-season working on his shot to be a force on the offensive end as well. Sarabia, meanwhile, anchors the back end of the lineup. He brings high-level footwork to the defense and is capable of executing a tackle to get the ball away from an opponent or of using his skills to get the ball out of a tough spot.
Gilbert expects jumps in production from Bryce Jorissen and Guillermo Ortega, who both have grown physically since last year and improved on the pitch as well. Ortega should be part of the Hart offense, and Jorissen will play in a couple of different spots as he showcases his improved mental game.
New to the Pirates, but not soccer, is senior Jesus Otero. Otero has split time between Hart and Kentucky, and this year he’ll play for the Pirates. He’s expected to be a contributor on defense. Another familiar name is Jesus Salgado, younger brother of former Hart stars Cristian and Allanger. Salgado thrives, Gilbert said, on the Pirates’ pressuring attack and has a nose for the ball.
Like all teams, Hart’s off-season was disrupted by COVID-19. Several Pirate players would’ve participated in rec soccer or high school track, but both were canceled by the pandemic. Gilbert said that as a result, he’s focused on making sure his players are in shape in early practices.
The WMC continues to be a very tough soccer league, and the Pirates will have their chances to prove themselves against top competition when they face Whitehall, North Muskegon, and rival Shelby, among others. The Pirates also have a strong non-league slate, highlighted by matchups against Division 2 squads Spring Lake and Muskegon.
With a young team and a new coach, Hart is understandably focusing on day-to-day improvement over worrying about lofty long-term goals.
“It is easy to have many lofty goals, but it is difficult to isolate attainable goals,” Gilbert said. “As a team, we are very focused on team culture and our work ethic in practice. We are focusing on taking care of the little things, such as; being to practice on time, taking care of equipment, jogging to everything, and doing the little things right in every drill.”