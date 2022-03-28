Hart fell to Division 2 foe Fremont Friday evening in its season opener, 8-1.
The host Packers excelled at creating one-on-one situations, scoring five of their goals that way. Beyond that, keeper Maricruz Andaverde had a solid effort, making 12 saves.
Coach Joe Gilbert said his team had several scoring chances in the game. The Pirates cashed one in when Iraida Hernandez took a pass from Sandy Salgado for an easy tap-in goal in the second half.
The loss marked a stark improvement from last season's opener when the then-inexperienced Pirates didn't register a shot on goal in a mercy-rule defeat to Manistee. The young Hart team now has some soccer experience to build on.
"This year the Pirates are much more prepared and will take this loss as the first step forward in 2022," Gilbert said.
The coach added that Marissa Goodrich was named team Woman of the Match after playing all 80 minutes with strong defensive effort. Her strong play helped lead to the Packers being caught offsides five times in the game.