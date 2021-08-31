FREMONT — Playing a game on just a day's notice is unusual, but the Hart Pirates were fine with unusual Thursday when they traveled to Fremont, and even more so when they battled the Division 2 Packers to a 2-2 tie.
Fremont got off to a hot start by scoring on its first two shots on goal, but the Pirates (1-1-1) adjusted and shut out the Packers the rest of the game. Hart scored both its goals in the second half, both by Isaac Rodriguez. Tony Rayo earned an assist on the first goal and Adan Cruz assisted the second.
Rodriguez nearly scored a game-winning goal late in the contest after another good pass from Rayo, but the Fremont keeper was able to turn aside the scoring chance to salvage the tie.
Pirates' coach Joe Gilbert complimented Kyan Clark for making several "tremendous saves", with the team naming Clark man of the match.