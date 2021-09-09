HART — Hart played an impressive game Wednesday against West Michigan Conference power North Muskegon, although the Pirates took a 4-0 defeat.
"The Pirates played one of the best games of soccer Hart has played in a long (time), contesting the Norse up and down the pitch," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. "The Pirates continued their great ball movement and made several great scoring chances."
The first half was especially close and competitive. The Norsemen scored the half's only goal on a rebound shot, and Hart (2-2-2, 0-1 WMC) narrowly missed a scoring chance when the North Muskegon keeper saved a shot by Isaac Rodriguez.
North Muskegon added three second-half goals, one on a penalty kick. Kyan Clark made 12 saves in the game.
Hart had a second-half goal by Justin Reyes waved off for an offsides penalty.
The Pirates named Kohen Porter as their 'man of the match' for his impressive defensive play, which limited North Muskegon's scoring opportunities.