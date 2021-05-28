HART — Hart rolled past Brethren Wednesday in pre-district action, 8-2, to earn a shot at top seed McBain NMC in the district semifinals.
The Pirates will visit McBain Tuesday at 5 p.m. to go for the upset of the Comets.
Hart scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the game to quickly take control. Yamille Zarraga, Sydney Goodrich and Cristelia Rangel each scored a goal in that span. Zarraga and Goodrich each added a second goal before halftime, and Sandy Salgado also got on the board in the first half, with Rangel assisting.
Brethren scored twice early in the second half, but Hart answered the offensive with two more of its own, one each by Julia Greiner and Alex Wolfe. Wolfe's goal was the first of her career. Goodrich assisted both second-half scores.
"Earning the programs first win in a district game (since I became coach) is a testament to the hard work put in by the girls this season," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said of the win.