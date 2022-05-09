Playing for a second consecutive day, Hart stepped up its performance Friday and earned a 3-1 non-conference win over Kent City, reversing a six-goal defeat from a season ago and matching the Pirates' season win total of a year ago.
Brooklyn Storms scored Hart's first goal, emerging with the ball after a scrum off a corner kick and earning her first varsity tally. Cristelia Rangel and Sydney Goodrich added second-half goals in a game Hart (3-10-2) never trailed. Brianna Arjona earned the assist on Goodrich's goal.