HART — Hart scored two second-half goals Friday to break a tie and earn a 3-1 win over Muskegon at home.
The Pirates dominated the first 10 minutes of the game without being rewarded with a goal, but after the Big Reds scored late in the half, Hart answered on a penalty kick by Bryce Jorissen. Hart broke the tie early in the second half when Justin Reyes scored on a Tony Rayo assist.
The lead held at 2-1 most of the rest of the game before the Pirates clinched it with another goal, this time by Rayo. Guillermo Ortega assisted.
Kyan Clark made seven saves in the victory, and Hart's team named Jesse Rodriguez as its man of the match "because (of) outstanding hustle, playing every minute, composure and consistency," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said.