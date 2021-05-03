HART — Hart still came out on the short end Friday in a 10-3 defeat to Chippewa Hills, but the three goals eclipsed the team's season total of goals scored coming into the contest.
Hart (0-10) allowed five goals in each half, but managed to extend the game to the full 80 minutes with a much-improved offensive showing.
The Pirates scored a tying goal early in the first half to even the score at one, with Sandy Salgado firing in the score on an assist by Yamille Zarraga. However, the Warriors came back with four more goals by halftime.
In the second half, Hart played with good possession, but the speed and athleticism of the Warriors was too much to overcome. However, the Pirates did manage two goals, and Salgado scored both of them for her first career hat trick. Julia Greiner assisted both second-half goals.
"The Pirates' midfield of Sydney Goodrich, Liszet Hernandez, and Cristelia Rangel worked tremendously hard to win and keep possession against a quicker Chippewa team," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. "The three midfielders have put in great work learning how to connect not only with each other, but also with the offense to create goal-scoring opportunities."