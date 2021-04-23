HART — Hart lost to Orchard View Thursday by mercy rule, 9-1, but the Pirates are showing improvement, and that's what coach Joe Gilbert is focusing on.
The Cardinals opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game, but Hart responded almost immediately with a goal by Cristelia Rangel, who put in a rebound shot after a first attempt knocked over a Cardinals' defender.
OV had the rest of the goals in the game, but Hart had a near-miss later on when Julia Greiner fired a shot that OV's keeper had to make a diving shot to save.
The Pirates' team named Liszet Hernandez as player of the game due to strong play and hustle in the midfield and on defense. Keeper Peyton Hansen made 16 saves in goal.
"The young Pirates squad is slowly but surely finding its stride this spring," Gilbert said. (Opponents') scores are temporary and soon forgotten. Perseverance, integrity, empathy, and outstanding character live long in memories, and this Pirates team has plenty."