HART — Only one second kept Hart from securing what would've been an impressive draw Wednesday in its season soccer opener against Oakridge.
The Eagles, though, snuck a ball in past Pirate keeper Kyan Clark with that one second still on the clock in the first half, and that goal was the difference in a tough 1-0 Oakridge win.
It was Alonzo Rodriguez who put in that winning goal, after coming up with the ball in traffic and beating a couple of Hart defenders.
"Wet ball, lapse in judgment, and all it takes is one skid on a wet day and it can go anywhere," Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. "Somebody didn't connect like they should have, and it happens."
The goal capped an impressive first half from the Eagles, but the second half was played pretty evenly. A large factor in that was Juan Sarabia, who sat out the first half due to missed practice time but came out with a charge in the second half. That helped the Pirates create some scoring chances, including one indirect free kick in the box that resulted in an Oakridge save.
"We started looking for our passes and trying to set up 2-v-1 situations where we could move the ball," Gilbert said. "In the pro leagues, you possess the ball more, and you'll get more chances. We started to do that in the second half."
On the back end, keeper Kyan Clark enjoyed a solid performance, making a couple of excellent saves and leading the defense well. Gilbert dubbed him "man of the match" and said he's showing good progress playing the role he needs to play, which isn't just as keeper but also as a de facto sweeper as well.
"He just needs to be constantly sharp with his mind and be ready to go," Gilbert said. "He did a tremendous job owning the air and commanding the defense and making sure he was where he needed to be."
Entering the season, Gilbert was big on building his team's confidence that it can be a factor against West Michigan Conference opposition after the Pirates went 0-7 in league last year and only scored two goals in those games. While the scoreless streak continued, the competitiveness of the game was a big step up, as the Pirates never allowed fewer than three goals a year ago in league action and this time came within a whisker of a shutout.
"That was last year, and we've got a new year this year," Gilbert said. "I think they'll take some confidence out of this game, and we'll start to define how we want to be playing as we next into our next few matches."