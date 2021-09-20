SUTTONS BAY — Hart went 1-1 Saturday at the Suttons Bay tournament, losing 2-0 to the North Bay co-op team and defeating Reed City 8-2.
The Pirates (4-5-2) played impressively against Reed City, getting goals from seven different players. Tony Rayo scored twice for Hart, both on headers and off assists from Guillermo Ortega. Hart scored four goals in each half. Gian Luca, Bryce Jorissen, Justin Reyes, Brody Clark, Adan Cruz and Nick Simon each scored a goal as well. Cruz also had an assist in the win. Keeper Kyan Clark did not face a shot in the first half, and JJ Bizon played the second half between the posts. Isaac Rodriguez had an impressive assist on Simon's goal, heading the ball backwards over the Coyotes' keeper to Simon for an easy goal.
Coach Joe Gilbert said Hart controlled possession for much of the game against North Bay but were unable to finish scoring chances. Clark made six saves in the game. The Pirates had 14 shots, but only six on goal.