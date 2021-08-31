FRUITPORT — Hart and Calvary Christian went back and forth Monday in a high-scoring battle, and neither team got the upper hand in the end as the game ended in a 5-5 tie.
The first half saw most of the fireworks, and Hart (1-1-2) led 4-2 at the end of it. The Pirates scored four unanswered goals to end the half, one each by Adan Cruz, Isaac Rodriguez, Gian Luca and Bryce Jorissen. Rodriguez added a second goal for Hart in the second half.
Ethan Pollock scored two first-half goals for the Eagles on the way to the tie.