HOLTON — It was a literal whirlwind of a day for Hart soccer Monday, but it delivered the Pirates their first district finals berth in a decade as Hart defeated Montague 2-0 in the semifinals.

The Pirates woke up thinking they would be hosting Montague for the district semifinals, and ended the day playing on Holton’s turf field with howling winds that threw goal kicks into the 10th row of the bleachers and played havoc with any attempt to put the ball in the air. The game was moved to Holton because heavy rains made both Hart’s and Montague’s grass fields unplayable.

Going against the wind in the first half, the Pirates hoped to merely survive the first 40 minutes tied up and get the wind advantage in the second. Josue (Chico) Salgado, though, had other plans, knifing through the Montague defense for an electrifying goal with 8:59 to play before halftime.

“That was huge, absolutely huge, to go into the lead for the second half with how strong the wind was in our face,” Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. “That’s a huge key factor for us.”

The Pirates spent most of the first half trapped in their own end against Montague’s aggressive offense, but keeper Kyan Clark and the Hart defense did an outstanding job dealing with the conditions and keeping the Wildcats from scoring, enabling Salgado’s run to the net late in the half. There were a couple of hairy moments, including a corner kick that preceded an almost literal scrum at the net as a dozen or so players tried to boot the ball one way or the other, but Clark’s veteran presence at the back was a big difference.

“Kyan has done a tremendous job this season,” Gilbert said. “He’s come so far even this season alone, his senior year, with cutting off crosses early and getting to them early. His effort and the work he has put in has helped us stay in games so much more (often). If we’re forcing them wide, we can trust our keeper to now cut off those crosses and win those.”

When the second half dawned, Hart took full advantage of the wind, playing a defensive game and keeping the ball in front of its players. It helped that only eight minutes into the half, Montague misplayed a Pirates’ free kick and inadvertently scored a goal on itself, giving Hart even more cushion.

Salgado said the key to the Pirates’ success was that they communicated better than they had all season.

“Defensively, I think we played amazing,” Salgado said. “I think we had good communication, the loudest we’ve ever been in my mind. The same offensively. Good touches. We had some missed touches too, but we did what we needed to do to win.”

With the victory, Hart advanced to the finals against Manistee, set for Wednesday at Hart. It will be the team’s first district finals appearance since a 2013 loss to Big Rapids Crossroads. The Pirates held a two-goal lead over the Chippewas in their regular-season meeting before Manistee rallied to win.

An emotional Gilbert credited his team for putting in the work to lead to Hart’s successful season to date.

“We’ve had a lot of firsts for this program in a long time (this season),” Gilbert said. “It’s our first winning season in five years, the first (time) to 12 wins, and now 13, in 10 years. The first district final in (nine) years. It’s huge for this program. It’s a testament to these nine seniors who have really put in the work. This is their work. They’ve earned this.”

The Pirates move to 13-6-2 on the year with the win over Montague.