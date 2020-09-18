HART — Hart scored an 8-0 victory over Walkerville Thursday for its first win of the season, and seven different Pirates scored goals.
The lone Hart player to find the net twice was Jesus Salgado. Single goals came from Guillermo Ortega, Chase Bowker, Blaine Bromley, Jesse Rodriguez, Kyan Clark and Jake Gordon.
Coach Joe Gilbert said the Pirates won 16 of 22 possible 50/50 balls, and Hart played well on defense by not allowing any shots on goal. Clark and Ortega split time in net to earn the shutout.
"The Pirates showed great passing form, stringing together five or more passes multiple times in the game," Gilbert said.
Among players who scored goals, Bowker, Rodriguez and Ortega each had an assist as well. Rigo Rangel passed out two assists.