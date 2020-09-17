HART — Hart stormed out to a two-goal lead at halftime of Wednesday's West Michigan Conference clash against Ravenna, but allowed three unanswered goals in the second half and dropped a 4-3 decision.
The Pirates (0-3, 0-3 WMC) played impressively in the first half and got a goal each from Jesus Salgado, Rigo Rangel and Justin Reyes, all unassisted. However, the Bulldogs surged back in the second half and were able to steal the win.
Ravenna recorded 12 shots on goal to Hart's seven; each Hart goal-scorer had two shots on goal.