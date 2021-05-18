RAVENNA — Ravenna, fresh off breaking Oakridge's 65-game win streak in West Michigan Conference play, was too much for Hart Tuesday in a doubleheader, as the Pirates lost 11-0 and 11-1.
In game one, Ravenna scored seven times in the first inning and was off and running. The Pirates only managed one hit off Ravenna ace Emma Gillard (Myryssa Hopkins got the hit) and they struggled in the field, with five errors. Ravenna only got four hits off Hart pitcher Cassidy Copenhaver, but took advantage of some walks.
Another fast Ravenna start got Hart in game two, where the Bulldogs scored four times in the first inning. They scored at least once in six of the seven frames. Kloe Klotz got two of Hart's three hits off Gillard.