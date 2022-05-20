Hart played a competitive doubleheader Thursday against Division 4 #3-ranked Holton on senior night, but lost both games 12-5 and 9-2.
The Red Devils got off to quick starts in both games. In the opener, Holton scored five first-inning runs and led 6-0 before the Pirates (13-12) began to chip away. In the sixth, Hart scored four times to get within 7-5, but Holton responded with five runs in the final inning.
Audry Swihart led the Hart bats in the opener with two hits and two RBI. Finley Kistler got a hit and drove in three runs, and Skylar Smith drew two walks. Kistler struck out nine for Hart.
Holton again raced out to a big lead early in game two, scoring six first-inning runs. Smith got two hits, including a solo home run, for the Pirates. Ella Smith drove in Hart's other run in the game.