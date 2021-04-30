HART — Hart lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Montague Thursday, 13-1 and 15-5.
Hart made six errors in the field in game one, sparking some Wildcat rallies. Kloe Klotz got two hits, and Skylar Smith got one hit and drew two walks in the loss.
The Hart bats were fairly solid in game two, particularly Sabrina Pickard and Myryssa Hopkins, who each hit a home run in the game. Hopkins had three hits, falling a triple short of hitting for the cycle. The Pirates led 5-3 in the third inning of game two before the Wildcats took over.
Finley Kistler pitched game one for Hart, and Cassidy Copenhaver took the circle for game two.